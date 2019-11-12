Anne Jones, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Jones, 91, of Wheatland passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic’s Main Campus.

Mrs. Jones was born May 4, 1928, in Sharon, the last of 13 children to the late George and Helen (Zipay) Bandzak. She was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharon schools.

A homemaker, Anne was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

She enjoyed arts and crafts; particularly drawing, painting and sewing. Anne also loved listening to music and playing the organ.

Her husband, Allen Jones, whom she married October 13, 1955, passed away January 12, 1983.

She is survived by two daughters, Bobbie (Dale) Bika of Wheatland and Georgia (Chris) Mosebach of Mercer; two sons, Gary Jones and his fiancée, Karen Korab, of Farrell and Myron Jones, with whom she made her home in Wheatland. Also surviving are five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Hogue; an infant son, Robert Hogue; a grandson, Sammy Salem; a great-grandson, Layden Thomas; three sisters and nine brothers.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, November 16 in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16 in the church, with Rev. Dr. Gary Nelson, officiating.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

