Anne Danessa Kuti, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Danessa Kuti, 102, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Kuti was born November 12, 1918, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stephan and Amalia (Bonjekovic) Rendick and attended Sharon High School.

Anne was employed for more than 30 years at the former John Schuster’s Steak House, Masury, retiring in 1982 as the head waitress.

Anne was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where she was also a member of its Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court #1740, where she was the former past Regent, Vice President, treasurer and recording secretary.

A phenomenal cook, she loved preparing meals for her family and made the cheesecakes while employed at John Schuster’s restaurant. She also enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by a son, Jerry V. Danessa of New Wilmington; three granddaughters, Kimberly Jane Weigel and her husband, Jim, Karla Danessa and Monica Hunek and her husband, Jeff and three great-grandchildren, Ryan, James and Anna.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Danessa, whom she married October 5, 1940, he passed December 10, 1967 and her second husband, Julius Kuti, whom she married May 15, 1982, he passed March 1, 1995.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Stefanick on April 22, 2006; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Danessa; three sisters, Frances Markick, Mary Vranich and Catherine Pisegna; two brothers, George and John Rendick and three infant brothers, Frank, Joseph and Stephan Rendick.

Anne’s family would like to thank the staff at St. John XXIII Home, for the exceptional care given to their mother during her stay.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Due to health concerns, all services are private.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



