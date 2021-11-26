Anne Colt, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Tomko Colt, 89, of Hermitage, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Colt was born July 31, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michael and Susan (Ocenus) Tomko.

She was a 1950 graduate of Sharon High School.

Anne was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. She ultimately retired in 1994 from Alcoa Fujikura, Spartanburg, South Carolina, as a sales assistant.

Anne was a faithful member of Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon, where she served on the altar guild.

She had many interests, but ultimately loved being “Grammy.”

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Edward “Ed” Colt, whom she married July 19, 1953; a daughter, Sandra L. Colt, Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law, Julina Colt, Reno, Nevada; a son-in-law, Tod Davis, Hermitage; four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Hannah Davis and Catherine and Jack Colt; a sister, Dorothy Dutka and her husband, James, Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Rudy Tomko and his wife Jean, Hermitage and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Davis; a son, Edward H. Colt; a grandson, Christopher Edward Colt; two sisters, Susan Dyll and Mary Vanetti and five brothers, Michael, John, Paul, Andrew and Edward Tomko.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16148 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment is at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

