MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie (Verroco) Quartini passed away on Thursday August 11, 2022, from complications due to a recent stroke.

Anna was born in Clairton, Pennsylvania, to Pietro and Rose (Della Valle) Verroco on July 8, 1923.

Her family moved to Masury, Ohio, where her father built their family home on Judson Avenue.

She attended Brookfield schools and was chosen by her classmates as the first Homecoming Queen of Brookfield High School. During high school, her best friend, Mary, introduced her to her brother Patrick J. Quartini.

Three months after graduating from Brookfield High School, Anna and Pat were married at St. Bernadette’s Church. They shared a rare and wonderful love. Just shy of their 25th wedding anniversary, Pat passed away suddenly and Anna never quite recovered from that heartbreak. She carried all of her memories of him until her last conversations with us. She always told her family to be like him in that he never had any prejudices, took care of his fellow man, had a devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and was an extraordinarily faithful, generous and loving person.

All of that can be said about Anna as well. She spent her entire life telling her family how much she loved and appreciated the time spent with them. She never took anything for granted. She spent time in daily prayer, saying her rosary as she had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother.

Anna worked for her family’s restaurant, The White Rose, during her entire married life. She managed the Georgetown Apartments until she moved with her daughter and family to Bay Village, Ohio. There, she managed Domonic’s Italian Restaurant until her father needed her to come back home and care for him. She spent thirteen years taking excellent care of her Pop until his death. She was a devoted daughter who sacrificed her own happiness in order to do what she thought was best for him. She then started working at Reyers Shoe Store alongside her daughter and son-in-law and spent the next twenty years running the Accessory Department and developing wonderful relationships with her co-workers and customers.

Anna was a former member of St. Bernadette’s, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Church and was a current member of Notre Dame Parish in Hermitage. She was a devout Catholic and could always be heard saying, “God Love You” and she meant it. She was a former member of Catholic Daughters of America, ABWA and the Interfaith group of women who deeply respected one another’s differences and similarities. She was a constant supporter of St. Jude’s Hospital as well as countless Catholic charities. She enjoyed trips with her daughter and family to the Outer Banks, North Carolina and various places along the New Jersey shore. Anna was an excellent cook, a wonderful dancer, and was always admired for her great sense of style.

The last nine years of her life were spent living with her daughter and son-in-law in Sharon. She always said how much she appreciated the fact that they took her into their home and never made her feel like a visitor or a guest. When her grandchildren Carmen and Patty were born, she would spend her two days off of work in Greenville taking care of them and helping her granddaughter Angela with everything. She attended all events at St. Michael’s and St. John Paul II Grade Schools and Kennedy Catholic High School to watch her grandchildren and loved listening and cheering on the Golden Eagles.

She leaves to carry on her legacy, her daughter, Patricia Ann (Vincent) Cardamon of Sharon, whom she always said most resembled her father, Pat, in action and heart. She was very proud of her son, Frank (Pat), Hubbard, Ohio, and all of his academic accomplishments and his devotion as a father and grandfather. Her granddaughters, Michelle (George) Becker, Angela (Charlie) Surano, Kellee (Wade Ford) Cardamon, and Dayna (Mike) Fusco; along with great-grandchildren, Carmen and Patty Surano, Marianna Becker, Isabella, and Sofia Fusco were the lights of her life and she loved them all “to the moon and back.” Her wishes for them were to respect their Catholic faith, to try and emulate and serve Jesus in all that they do in life, and to stay close to each other as “family and faith is everything.” She also leaves a beloved sister, Valeria (Carmen) Reale, Naperville, Illinois; and nieces and nephews, Tina, Michael, Pete, Rogene, Geno, Maria, Monica, Mark, Pam and Lisa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Nikolo, Gene and Anthony, and a nephew, Paul Verroco.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kennedy Catholic High School or St. Jude’s Hospital in Anna’s memory.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Rick Tomasone and Rev. Richard Allen, concelebrating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

