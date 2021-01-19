Anna Marie Sinopoli, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Sinopoli of Hermitage, formerly of Patt Drive, Farrell, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 100.

Mrs. Sinopoli was born February 27, 1920, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Francesco and Rose (Madoro) Cavalieri.

She was raised in the Duquesne section of Pittsburgh where she attended St. Peter Parochial School.

Her husband, John Sinopoli, whom she married in 1938 in St. Perpetua Church, McKeesport, Pennsylvania, passed away January 19, 1976.

Anna was an exceptional homemaker and would often comment that her favorite place to be was at her home where she raised her children and enjoyed cooking, cleaning and spending time with her family, particularly during the holidays when she hosted family dinners. She also enjoyed watching baseball, basketball and football on television and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sunday mornings were spent listening to Dave DeMasey on the Italian radio show on WPIC. Anna loved playing cards, particularly six handed euchre, with her husband and friends, Kenny and Rosie Clark, on Sunday evenings. She also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Hawaii with the Clarks. Years earlier, she was a member of a mixed bowling league at Hickory Bowl and more recently, enjoyed playing Bingo at St. John XXIII Home.

Anna is survived by three sons, Ralph Sinopoli and his companion, Mary Kay Chestnut, of Sharpsville, Frank Sinopoli and his wife, Lona, of Hermitage and John Sinopoli and his wife, Tracey, of New Wilmington; five grandchildren, Kara Leunis and her husband Fred, of Hermitage, Krista Redick and her husband, Daniel, of Sharpsville, Kendra Ameduri and her husband, Michael, of Butler, Tracy Sinopoli of Hershey and John “JJ” Sinopoli of Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Brady, Nathan and Payton Leunis and Julia and Madison Ameduri; three stepgrandchildren, Danielle Clingerman and her husband, Mike, Melissa Black and Cody Black and his wife, Jen and our stepgreat-grandchildren, Harley and Huntleigh Clingerman and Walter and Lawrence Black.

Besides her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Scalese (Jim); a brother, Joseph “Chisel” Madoro and her father- and mother-in-law, Raffaele and Angelina Sinopoli.

Anna will be deeply missed by her loving family and her John XXIII family, who provided a wonderful home for her and exceptional care.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148; or Meals on Wheels, c/o Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146.

Due to health concerns regarding Covid-19, calling hours are private.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



