BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Ryser, 87, of Burghill, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, October 30, 2023, in the Hospice House of Hospice of the Valley, Youngstown.

Mrs. Ryser was born on May 20, 1936, in Springfield Township, Mercer County, a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Margaret (Bosci) Pesek.

She was a graduate of Mercer High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Art Education from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Ann worked as an art teacher at Commodore Perry, Brookfield and retired in 1998 from Sharon City School District, where she served as the president of the Teacher’s Union.

She was a member of the Trumbull Art Gallery and Butler Art Gallery and served twelve years as an artist volunteer. A talented artist, one of her proudest moments was when her painting “Blue Lady” was selected for display at the National Midyear Exhibit at the Butler Museum of American Art, in 2012.

Ann was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald L. Ryser, whom she married on July 22, 1961; a daughter, Donna Marie Walsh and her husband, George, of Burghill; a son, Matthew Joseph Ryser and his wife, Amy, of Garrettsville, Ohio and five grandchildren, Patrick (Nadia Khalid) Walsh, Margaret Walsh, Christopher Walsh, Megan (Dustin) Sorrensen and Matthew Ryser. Also surviving are two sisters, Josephine Gustovic of Brookfield and Catherine Pesek of Hermitage and two brothers, Joseph Pesek, Jr. of Mercer and Martin Pesek of Brookfield.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, November 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will follow at Noon, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, officiating.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Hubbard, Ohio.

