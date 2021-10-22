Anna Marie Aldrich Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Aldrich, 63, of Sharon, passed away Monday evening, October 18, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Ms. Aldrich was born July 24, 1958, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Marie (Rotunno) Aldrich.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1976 graduate of Sharon High School and attended beauty school.

She previously worked as hairdresser and at The Winner in downtown Sharon.

Anna was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon.

She is survived by a sister, Patricia Stewart and her husband, Scott, Sharpsville and two nieces, Sarah Barabas and her husband, Andrew and KIaitlin DeMarco and her husband, Anthony.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.