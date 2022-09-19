SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae “Nancy” Persch, 95, of Sharon, previously West Middlesex, passed away Sunday morning, September 18, 2022 in her home.

Mrs. Persch was born April 17, 1927 in Wheatland, a daughter of the late Daniel and Neva (Phillips) McEachern.

She attended Hickory High School.

A homemaker for the majority of her life, Anna took pride in caring for her family for over 50 years.

She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Anna loved to garden and read, but most of all, she enjoyed being a loving and supporting mother and grandmother. She looked forward to attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Anna is survived by two daughters, DiAnn Smolnik and her husband Gary, of Greenville, and Colleen Patrick, of Sharon; one son, Edward Patrick, of Hermitage; one step-daughter, Marcy Hunt, of Medina Ohio; a step-son Marty Persch and his wife Terri, of Grove City; 10 grandchildren; and several great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Ladley Persch, whom passed away October 11,2020, six siblings, Alice George, Peggy Fumich, Patsy Harry, Shirley Knight, Daniel McEachern, and Larry McEachern, a grandson, Gary Smolnik, Jr., and a step-son, Lewis “Mark” Persch.

Anna’s family would like to send a special thanks to CareGivers Plus Home Health Care, Hermitage, and especially to Joyce for all the care and kindness.

In keeping with Anna’s wishes all service will be held privately.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.