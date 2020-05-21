Anna Madeline Buckley, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Madeline Buckley, 96, of New Castle passed away Monday evening, May 18, 2020.

Mrs. Buckley was born April 24, 1924, in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James Joseph Pearson, Sr. and Anna Margaret (Gormley) Pearson.

She was a graduate of New Wilmington High School.

A homemaker, Anna was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Church, New Castle.

Her husband, Anthony John Buckley, Sr., whom she married December 27, 1947, passed away November 5, 1992.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Swerdlow and her husband, Ed, of Murrysville, Pennsylvania and Jean Gallagher and her husband, Dennis, of New Castle; three sons, Robert Buckley and his wife, Pauline, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; William Buckley and his wife, Sandy, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Daniel Buckley, of New Castle; a sister, Bernadette Burtt, of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, Bernard Pearson, of New Wilmington; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Petrello Buckley; a son-in-law, Michael Snyder; seventeen grandchildren, Patrick, Christopher, Gaberielle, Kathleen, Eugene, Sarah, Lenny, Luke, Sam, Julie, Meagan, Brian, Kiersten, Rachel, Colleen, Issac and Nadine and nineteen great grandchildren: Angel, Raven, Hazel, Castiel , Logan, Madeline,Natalie, Bruce, Mack, Leo, Kayley, Declan, Ashlyn, Ava, Bryce, Hayden, Ellie and Cordelia.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Anna was preceded in death by a son, Anthony J Buckley, Jr; a daughter, Eileen Buckley Snyder; a brother, James J. Pearson, Jr.; two sisters, Margaret Pearson Raney and Eileen Pearson Pallante and two infant grandsons, Sean Buckley and Nathaniel Buckley

There will be no calling hours.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Union Twp.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.