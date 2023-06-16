PYNATUNING, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Guster, 96, formerly of Pymatuning Township, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, in her home.

Calling hour will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, officiating.

Interment, St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.