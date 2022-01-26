SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Elizabeth (Jaworsky) Hobel, 99, formerly a longtime resident of Slippery Rock Township., went to her heavenly home Saturday morning, January 22, 2022, in Silver Bluff Grove.

Mrs. Hobel was born March 17, 1922, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania to Fred and Mary Jaworsky.

She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, playing cards, spending time with family and friends. Primarily a homemaker, she had also worked at Reliable Luggage, Ellwood City, for several years.

While living in Ellwood City, she was a former member of Harmony Baptist church and the former Keys to the Kingdom Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Ginger Hobel, of Red Bluff, California; Arlene Spiker, of Rincon, Georgia, a son-in-law, Jim Harkless of Aiken, South Carolina, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband Arthur G. Hobel and a daughter Dixie Lee Harkless.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to World Gospel Mission PO Box 948 Marion, IN 46952 to the ministry of Don and Glenda Moon; online at http://www.wgm.org/dgm.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Unity Baptist Cemetery, 304 Old Rte 19, New Castle, PA 16101, with Rev. Karl Moore, officiating.

Interment: Unity Baptist Cemetery, Harlansburg.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.