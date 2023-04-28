

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna “Delores” Romelfanger, 92, of Masury, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in her residence.

Mrs. Romelfanger was born March 7, 1931, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Wanna Lupan.

A 1949 graduate of Sharon High School, she earned a bachelors of art in elementary education from Youngstown State University. Delores later went on to earn a masters in education.

For 25 years, Delores taught elementary education for the Brookfield School District. She previously worked at Packard Electric for 17 years.

Delores was a member of St. Joseph Church in Sharon where she was a member of the Woman’s Guild.

A talented artist, she also enjoyed playing golf, exercising, bowling with friends, and playing in her weekly card club.

Her husband of 60 years, Herbert Romelfanger, whom she married January 18, 1951, preceded her in death December 4, 2011.

Delores is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Mustake, Masury, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and husband, Delores was preceded in death by two sisters, Yvonne Rinda and Sally Calvin; and two brothers, Peter and Charles Mustake.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with the Very Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

