Ann M. Wolanski, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Wolanski, 87, of Union Township died peacefully in the afternoon of June 22, 2021, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a short illness.

Born August 22, 1933, in New Castle, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Mrozek) Maslyk.

Ann married Thaddeus B. (Ted) Wolanski on August 21, 1954, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2008.

A lifelong area resident, Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She focused her career on homemaking and taking care of her family.

Ann enjoyed polka music, followed several polka bands, and attended many festivals. She was a talented seamstress, cook and baker. Ann was a dedicated and enthusiastic sports fan for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates and had a particular fondness for the Duke University basketball program.

Her greatest joy in life came from being with her family, and spending time with her larger extended family during every holiday and while on beach vacations. She especially enjoyed her role as a Mimi to her cherished granddaughter, Sarah.

A woman of deep faith, Mrs. Wolanski was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle. She was previously a member of Madonna Church, Union Township., where she volunteered and used her talents in food preparation and crafting for several fundraising events. In addition, she was a dedicated member of the church choir.

Her survivors include a son, Thomas T. Wolanski, of State College, Pennsylvania; a daughter, MaryAnn Fatheddin, of Richmond, Virginia; a granddaughter, Sarah A. Fatheddin, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Frances Ludwiczak, of New Castle and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her family members and many friends dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Nosik and an infant son.

Calling hours are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Monday, June 28, 2021 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer Street, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Madonna Cemetery.

