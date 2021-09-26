Ann B. Lepak, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Ann B. Lepak of Sharon died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, after a long illness. She was a wonderful woman who brought a special joy to all who knew her.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 7, 1954, to James and Norma (n. Harding) Breitweiser, Ann grew up in a lively household of three other sisters and two brothers.

Following high school, Ann attended Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin from 1972-1976, where she majored in music and Spanish education.

It was there that she also met her great love and future husband, Keith J. Lepak.

Ann taught music and Spanish at Tri-County Schools in Plainfield, Wisconsin for two years.

Then, she and Keith got hitched on August 12, 1978. Their lives together took them to Charlottesville, Virginia (seven years), then to Nashville, Tennessee (three years) and finally to Sharon, where they lived for the last 33 years. They had three children, Joel and Teresa, born in Charlottesville and James born in Sharon.

Ann loved being a full-time mom and was especially proud of her children, as they all attained university degrees with distinction; Joel and James as Scholar Students at Youngstown State University and Teresa as a double English and Screen Writing major at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Ann and Keith are members of St. Joseph’s Parish Community, where Ann taught religious education classes in the past.

Ann was particularly well known for her refined quilting skills. Shortly after arriving in Sharon, she organized a quilting bee called “Where the Corners Meet” with several friends. Ann was happiest when she was making quilts for others; for her children, her grandchildren, family relatives and for her good friends in Sharon. She made gifts of full-sized quilts, wall-hangings, baby quilts, and pillow cases. She made her home a place of graceful beauty, with quilts that always drew the admiring comments of visitors.

The Lepaks would like to thank the family hospice services of UPMC for their skilled care and good humor. They would also like to thank the Cancer Institute of Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, especially Dr. Tulika Ranjan, former director of neuro-oncology and her compassionate staff. Dr. Ranjan was indispensable to Ann’s care for most of the last six years. The Cancer Care Center of Sharon Regional Hospital also provided vital additional medical care and emotional support.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph’s Food Bank, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday September 29, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McgonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com