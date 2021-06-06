Anita M. Renner, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anita M. Renner, 67, of New Castle passed away Thursday evening, June 3, 2021 in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Renner was born February 18, 1954 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Bernard “Boots” and Leora “Boob” (Shelly) Myers.

She was a 1972 graduate of New Castle High School and also attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Anita was employed by INMETCO American Zinc Recycling, Ellwood City, retiring after 30 years of service in the water treatment department. She was previously employed by Airways Luggage, Leeds and Northrup, also all in Ellwood City. Most recently, Anita worked as a personal care assistant (PCA) for New Castle School District.

In 1992, Anita became a Jehovah’s Witness. She was an active member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness and attended the Kingdom Hall in Shenango Township.

Anita enjoyed being outdoors gardening and working in her yard. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

Her husband of 27 years, Dave Renner, preceded her in death on January 29, 2009.

She is survived by two brothers, Michael Myers and his wife, MaryAnn, of New Castle and Jason Myers and his wife, Loretta, of Mt. Jackson; her beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania. A Funeral Talk will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m., led by Richard Cassella.

