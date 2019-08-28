Angelo Joseph Mattozzi, Farrell, PA – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo “Ang” Joseph Mattozzi, 86, of Farrell, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 27, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Mattozzi was born November 28, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late Louis and Adeline (DeLisio) Mattozzi and was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Following high school, he began working the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Ang was employed in many departments there until its closing in 1983. Later, he worked at Greenville Metal Litho (Pennsylvania), retiring in 2008.

Ang was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

He was also a member of the Son’s of Italy Shenango Valley Lodge 875, Sharon.

Ang was a hardworking man. He cherished spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, going to the casino and was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

His wife, the former Lois “Lala” Marks, whom he married May 8, 1954, in the former St. Anthony’s Church, Farrell, passed away May 30, 2016.

He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly A. Mirizio, of Hubbard, Ohio and Terry A. Stanton and her husband, Terry R., of Vicksburg, Mississippi; a son, Todd A. Mattozzi and his wife, Toni L., of Austintown, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Shaun, Brandon, Mike, Shana, Summer, Marissa, Sam and Austin; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ang was preceded in death by two sisters, Jennie Santell and Caroline Tallerico and a brother, Anthony Mattozzi, who was killed in action, during WWII.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the Mass, Saturday, August 31, in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August31, in the church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory in Sharon.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.