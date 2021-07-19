Angeline Triggiani, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline Triggiani, 93, of Sharon passed away peacefully early Friday morning, July 16, 2021, in her residence.

Mrs. Triggiani was born November 22, 1927, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michele and Mary (Conti) Paoletta. A lifelong area resident, she attended Sharon Schools.

Primarily a homemaker, Angeline worked for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corporation prior to the birth of her children. Later in life, she worked as a candy maker at Philadelphia Candies, Hermitage.

Angeline was a longtime member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

She was a past member and president of the Sharpsville Women’s Club and also a member of the North Sharon Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary.

Angeline had a talent for playing the accordion and making candies, both of which she deeply enjoyed.

Best known as “Angie” to her family and friends she was a very devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She valued her family and enjoyed all aspects of homemaking. Being a highly driven and hard working individual she welcomed challenges, valued being a life-long learner and enjoyed sharing her knowledge and experience with others. She was proud of all her accomplishments which included being instrumental in establishing the Neighborhood Watch Program and teaching herself candy making, cake decorating and making soap to name a few. She believed in sharing her knowledge and skills with others and was often found in her kitchen teaching others or copying recipes from the radio. Angie was very compassionate and was always ready and willing to be of help to others. She had a deep regard and appreciation for all of life. Among some of her hobbies were bird watching in her back yard and gardening. Angie left her family and friends with many loving memories.

Her husband, Joseph Triggiani, whom she married November 15, 1947, passed away November 27, 1992.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Triggiani, with whom she made her home in Sharon; two sons, Frank J. (Crescencia) Triggiani of Hermitage and Joseph A. (Rosemary) Triggiani of Macedonia, Ohio; a brother, Anthony “Tony” Paoletta of Mercer, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Theresa Paoletta of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Maria (Dr. Steve) Hand of Hermitage and Frank (Beth) Triggiani, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and ten great-grandchildren, Natalie, Carlie and Hallie Miller, Mia and Joey Triggiani and Laney, Mason, Grayson, Emily and Megan Hand.

In addition to her parents and husband, Angeline was preceded in death by five brothers, Marco, Frank, Fred, Louis and Phillip Paoletta and two sisters, Rose Magnu and Lucy Flood.

All services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

