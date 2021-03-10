Angeline Grzejka, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline (Gervase) Grzejka, 97, of Farrell, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

On July 14, 1923, she was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Armena (Filippelli) and Luigi Gervase.

Angeline was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where she led the daily rosary for many years. Her greatest legacy will be that of a woman of strong faith and prayer.

She married her husband, John Grzejka in 1941, he passed away in 1964.

She is survived by a sister, Teresa (Gervase) Klug of Hermitage; a son, John Grzejka and his wife, Erna (Reichert); a grandson, John Grzejka and his wife, Laura (Bruner) and two great-grandsons, Christian and Nicholas, all from Haymarket, Virginia. She also has many nephews and nieces, including Louis (Stacey) Squatrito, Lois (John) Stanton and Carol (Ray) Dunham, all of Hermitage, Ted Grzejka of Greenville and Mary (Grzejka) Baldwin of Sharon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Angeline was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Grzejka; two sisters, Rose (Gervase) Squatrito and Mary (DeMarco) Germano and a brother, Sammy Gervase.

The family suggest memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121; or Saint John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

All services are private.

Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



