NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline (Williams) Betts, 95, a longtime resident of New Castle passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she had been living with her daughters for the last several years.

Mrs. Betts was born December 31, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Marco and Aminta (Adami) Williams.

She was a 1945 graduate of Union High School.

A homemaker, she also worked as a make-up and nail technician at Mary’s Beauty Shoppe in New Castle, retiring in 1978.

A devout Catholic, Angeline was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church where she volunteered at the weekly Bingo for more than 20 years and was a charter member of the Little Flower Club. While in Charlotte, she attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Angeline was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, both of New Castle.

A birdwatching enthusiast, she loved spending time outdoors feeding birds, geese and squirrels, as well as tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Angeline was also an avid card player, particularly dedicated to Bridge and enjoyed trips to the casino with friends. She had a fondness for holidays and annually crafted decorations for more than 20 Christmas trees for charity.

Above all else, Angeline was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays and particularly adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert G. Betts, whom she married on November 16, 1945, preceded her in death on November 28, 2010.

Angeline is survived by three daughters, Laura McKitrick and her husband, Ed and Theresa Betts, all of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lynda Betts, of DuBois, Pennsylvania; a son, Robert Marc Betts and his wife, Andrea, of Tampa, Florida; ten grandchildren, Marc Betts (Leslie), Tony Betts, Kevin Betts, Rodney Betts (Erin), Steven Betts (Jaime), Robert Betts, Michael Betts (Danielle), Theresa Betts, Eugene Hoover (Christen) and Shanna Fulk (David); 13 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Ralph Flaugher.

In addition to her husband and parents, Angeline was preceded in death by a son, Gayle Betts and his wife, Carol; a grandson, Fred Betts; five sisters, Theresa Williams, Laura Williams, Ann Long (David), Selena Helen Flaugher and Erma Bernadina (Eugene) and two brothers, Steve Williams (Katherine) and John Williams (Rena).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer Street, New Castle.

Internment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.