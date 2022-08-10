SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angelina LoScalzo, 94, of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. LoScalzo was born on July 13, 1928, in Alessandria Della Rocca, Sicily, Italy. Her father, Giuseppe Spoto passed away when she was a young girl. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Emanuela (Frisco) and Giuseppe Busciglio.

She and her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1947, settling in Farrell.

She returned to Italy and married the love of her life, Philip LoScalzo, on September 26, 1953. They later returned to the U.S. and began a life together. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, going to casinos and attending Italian festivals. Philip passed away on July 21, 2006.

Angelina was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

Her life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren. She was extremely generous, whether it was with love, food or finances. She was a selfless and loving wife, mother and grandmother and an integral part of her extended family. Angelina had a green thumb and found joy in meticulously caring for all of her plants. She will be forever remembered for her outstanding cooking and baking. She and her husband hosted countless family meals at their home, all of which were done to perfection.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda M. Lucas and her husband, Chris, of Hermitage; a son, Phillip LoScalzo, Jr. and his wife, Mary Beth, of Cary, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Gina Ceremuga and her husband, Chad, Sara Lucas and her significant other, Corey and Kristen Lucas; three great-grandchildren, Sadie, Callie and Emma and a sister, Mary Conti of Farrell.

In addition to her parents and husband, Angelina was preceded in death by a brother, Ciro Busciglio.

