Angela Leone, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angela (Arcade) Leone, 98, of Farrell, formerly of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Boardman, Ohio.

Angela was born January 21, 1922, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Malgieri) Arcade.

Around the age 13, she began working as a beautician in the basement of her parent’s home. An entrepreneur, she eventually owned and operated her own hair salon, “Classique” on Budd Street, Sharon. She retired doing her final haircut at the age of 80.

Angela was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She is survived by her niece and caretaker, Angela Toriello whom she raised, of Farrell; a sister-in-law, Jean Arcade, of Masury, Ohio; four nieces; ten great-nieces and nephews and the Malgieri family.

In addition to her parents, Angela was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Arcade Toriello; three brothers, Steve, Patsy and Rocky Arcade and three nephews, Peter Toriello, and Ron and Joey Arcade.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: