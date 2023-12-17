HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angela K. Weller, 83, of Gibsonia, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, December 16, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Weller was born November 24, 1940, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frank and Kate (Herman) Calandriello and graduated from Ellwood City Lincoln High School in 1958.

A homemaker, Angela dedicated her life to taking care of her family and their home. She was a wonderful cook and an avid reader.

Angela was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Her husband of 52 years, Frederick J. Weller, Sr., whom she married September 21, 1963, preceded her in death February 21, 2015.

Angela is survived by a daughter, Laura Hauser (Simon), with whom she made her home, in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; a son, Jeffery Weller (Mary) of Canton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Sara Halbedl (Nick), Matthew Weller, David Weller (Elana), and Marie Weller, Anina and Maia Hauser and a sister, Carole Coffey (Harrison) of Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, Angela was preceded in death by her son, Frederick J. Weller, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with her wishes, calling hours will be held privately.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 22, 2023, in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Reverend James Power and Reverend Michael Demartinis, as concelebrants.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

