Andrew R. Toth, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew R. Toth, 51, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in his home.

Andrew was born November 30, 1969, in Sharon, a son of Richard Toth and Vivian (Mirowsky) Eli and attended Sharon High School.

Earlier in his life he lived in Florida, where he was a self-employed contractor. He was a highly skilled carpenter and a drywall master. Later, he worked for a chemical treatment company.

Andrew was a loyal fun-loving person. He had a deep love for animals, especially cats. He also enjoyed building things and watching football. His favorite team was the New York Giants.

He is survived by his father, Richard Toth, West Middlesex; his mother, Vivian Eli and her husband Jackie “Jack,” Hermitage; two sisters, Kristin Cox and her husband William, Bethany, West Virginia and Karin Sanders and her significant other Christopher Allen, West Middlesex; a nephew, Colin Dach; four nieces, Alexandra, Amanda and Abigail Sanders and Melody Homewood and a stepsister, Jocelin Muto, Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Club Pet, 20 Schaller Rd., Transfer, PA 16154.

Calling hours will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.