Andrew Joseph Heasley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Joseph Heasley, 37, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in his home.

Andrew was born July 18, 1983, in New Castle, a son of the late Robert Alan and Lori Colleen (Leali) Heasley, Sr.

He was a 2001 graduate of West Middlesex High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was currently employed and recently completed his internship at Teen Challenge in Youngstown, Ohio. Previously he worked at Crosstex International in downtown Sharon; CCL Container, Hermitage and as a car salesman. He was also the Vice President of L&L Oil, Inc., Hermitage.

Andrew was a member of First Assembly of God, Hermitage.

He had a passion for playing drums and played in many bands and worship teams at various churches. Additionally, Andrew was also a talented woodworker and above all loved his children.

He is survived by two children, Caden Joseph and Mia Lori Jean Heasley; his maternal grandmother, who raised him, Ladonna (Maury) Leali of Hermitage; a sister, Lana DiPofi and her husband, David, of Auburn, Alabama; a brother, Robert Alan Heasley, Jr., of Hermitage; a half-sister, Natalya Heasley of South Dakota; a half-brother, Edward Heasley of Florida; a special aunt, Melissa Robin Colbert and her husband, Steven, of Hermitage; an uncle, John David Leali of Sharon; a great aunt, Bobbi Jean Veccia and her husband, Tony, of Hermitage and cousins, Ladonna Dunlevy and Katherine Martin and her husband, Jason, all of Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John B. Leali and his paternal grandparents, Bruce and Mary Ruth Heasley.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to his children, care of J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in First Assembly of God, 1455 North Keel Ridge Avenue, Hermitage.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, in the church, with Reverend Chris Massey and Ben Fleet, officiating. To view a livestream of the service, visit the church website at www.1agonline.com.

Interment will take place at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.