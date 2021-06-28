Andrew John Janosko, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew John Janosko, 86, a longtime resident of Farrell, passed away surrounded by his loving family Saturday afternoon, June 26, 2021, in Garden Way Place, Hermitage.

Mr. Janosko was born September 11, 1934, in Dixonville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew J. and Anna (Betsa) Janosko.

Shortly after graduating from Green Township High School in 1952, he and his family relocated to Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He was introduced to his wife, the former Dolores “Dee” Kapurik, by Father Chizmar at a St. Ann’s Church picnic. The two were married a short eight months later on April 22, 1961 and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Drafted twice, Andy served in the United States Army during the Korean Era and Cuban Missile Crisis and was stationed at Walter Reed Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland and Fort Meade Hospital, also Maryland, as part of the Army Medical Core.

A journeyman plumber, Andy was a 60-year-member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 27, Pittsburgh, retiring in 1996. He was previously employed by the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric, Corp.

Andy was a member of Our Lady Fatima Church, Farrell and previously a longtime member of St. Ann Church, also Farrell, where he was an usher and president of the Men’s Club for several years.

A hardworking man, he enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and landscaping. Andy was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and cherished the memory of attending Super Bowl XL in Detroit, Michigan, with his two sons. He also loved a good debate with family or friends and spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Dee, Andy is survived by three children, Deborah (Nick) Sormaz, Sharon, Karen (David) Sciortino, Boardman, Ohio, Brian “BJ” (Jodi) Janosko, Falls Church, Virginia; four grandchildren, David, Jr. and Mia Sciortino, Andrew and Jackson Janosko; three sisters, Elaine Campagna, Betty Miller and Shirlee (Gene) Rakoci, all Hermitage; two brothers, William (Agnes) Janosko, Youngstown, Ohio, Robert (Carolyn) Janosko, Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his beloved son, Andrew “AJ” Janosko, Jr. and a sister, Barbara Janosko.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Garden Way Place Hermitage and Sharon Regional Hospice, for their exceptional kindness and care.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Farrell and West Middlesex VFW and Wheatland AL Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.