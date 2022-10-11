FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew J. Androsko, Jr., 70, of Farrell, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Androsko was born July 1, 1952, in Farrell, a son of the late Andrew and Mary (Rachoff) Androsko, Jr.

From 1982 until retiring in August 2000, Andrew served as a firefighter for the City of Farrell. He was currently a member of the International Association of Firefighters, I.A.F.F Local 1615.

Andrew was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He loved the Washington Redskins and had a passion for cooking. Earlier in life, he was a culinary school graduate.

Andrew is survived by a brother, Robert Androsko and his wife Jeralynne; a niece, Jennifer; two great-nieces, Madison and Julia; and a great-great-nephew, Shanne. He was a beloved cousin and friend to many.

In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Androsko.

A memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.