LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew A. Gerda, 50, of Lackawannock Township, passed away following a long battle with cancer on Thursday, September 21, 2023, in his home.

Andrew was born on March 15, 1973, in Sharon, a son of Steve and Angie (Masters) Gerda.

He was employed at NLMK of Pennsylvania, Farrell.

His wife, the former Marci King, whom he married on January 3, 2011, survives at home.

Also surviving is his mother, Angie Gerda, Mercer; three step-children, Hayley Eriksen, Morgan Bennett, both of Cocoa, Florida, and Colby Johnson, Mercer; four grandchildren, Paisley Beyel, and Zoey, Miya and Eric Aguayo; three sisters, Angela Miller (Russ), Sharon, Tracey Redmond and her fiancé Steve Troy, Mercer, and Robyn Gerda and her companion Jay, Monaca, Pennsylvania; and two brothers, Michael Derr (Holly), Sharpsville, and Steve Gerda, Mercer.

Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Steve Gerda; and a grandson, Carter John Bennett.

Per Andrew’s wishes, there are no services.