SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrea R. Coonce, 62, of Sharon, passed away Monday afternoon, December 20, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Andrea was born January 2, 1959, in Canfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Juliana (Gonda) SoFranko.

She was a 1977 graduate of Sharon High School.

Throughout her lifetime, she held many jobs, including working as a cake decorator for Mr. D’s Food Fair, Brookfield, Ohio.

Andrea was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sharon.

Her family was a priority in her life. She dearly loved her husband, children and grandchildren. She often said she lived her life, through all of theirs. She also adored her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Coonce, whom she married February 14, 1988; a daughter, Carissa Coonce and her significant other David Wedge; a son, Travis Coonce and his wife Aliza, all of Sharon; seven grandchildren, Travis, Jr., Colton, Scarlette, Bentley and Nash Coonce, and Serenity and Harmony Wedge; a sister, Denise SoFranko, Austintown, Ohio and a brother, Joey SoFranko, Sharon.

In addition to her parents, Andrea was preceded in death by a daughter, Nikki Coonce.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, in the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 East State St., Sharon.