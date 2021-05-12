Andrea Lynn Dobrowolski, Leetsdale, PA

LEETSDALE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrea Lynn Dobrowolski, 50, of Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 8, 2021, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Dabrowolski was born November 13, 1970, in Bellevue, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Joanne (Flynn) Campbell.

She was a 1989 graduate of Quaker Valley High School (Allegheny County, Pennsylvania).

Primarily a homemaker, Andrea had also worked as state licensed real estate agent for Century 21 Real Estate, which later became Coldwell Banker Real Estate, in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Andrea was of the Christian faith.

She loved taking trips to amusement parks with her family and riding rollercoasters with her children. Halloween was her favorite holiday and Andrea always looked forward to the annual Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Her husband of 19 years, Mark J. Dobrowolski, whom she married January 19, 2002, survives at home in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania.

Also surviving are two sons, Jeff Vos, Baden, Pennsylvania; and Zachary Dobrowolski, Leetsdale, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Lyndsey Dobrowolski, Leetsdale, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Kathleen Suosio, Slippery Rock Twp., Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Andrea was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Judith and James Dobrowolski; and a sister-in-law, Susan Hoffmeister.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, New Caslte, Pennsylvania.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, New Castle.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.