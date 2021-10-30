Anastasia Lenarcic, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anastasia Lenarcic, 92, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday morning, October 28, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Lenarcic was born September 11, 1929, in Yorkville, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Mula) Diacoganes.

A 1947 graduate of Farrell High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Youngstown State University in 1970.

She was employed as a second-grade teacher for 22 years at Hickory Elementary School, retiring in 1992.

Anastasia was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

A devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed attending the Shenango Valley College Club meetings.

Her first husband, John Bartko, whom she married September 9, 1950, passed away on January 31, 1965. Her second husband, William Lenarcic, whom she married September 5, 1970, died June 4, 2015.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Goclano and her husband, David, Transfer; a son, John Bartko, Hermitage and six grandchildren, Chris Goclano and his wife, Leah, Pittsburgh, Benjamin Goclano and his wife Annie, Denver, Colorado, Anastasia Goclano, Boca Raton, Jonathan Bartko, Rochester, New York, Alayna Bartko, Pittsburgh and Amanda Bartko, Shaker Heights, Ohio. Also surviving are two sisters, Josephine Miller, Sharon and Rosemarie Groves, New Jersey.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Anastasia was preceded in death by a sister, Freida Eakman.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org

A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in the Church of Notre Dame, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, EV, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 31, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.