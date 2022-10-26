SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Porreca, 57, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mrs. Porreca was born September 27, 1965, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Elizabeth “Betty” (Chisholm) Yingling, and later graduated from Sharon High School.

Amy loved to play scratch-off lottery tickets. She also enjoyed working on puzzles. She was a member of the Sharon American Legion Auxiliary Post # 299. Most of all, Amy cherished her family and loved spending time with them.

Amy is survived by her husband, Guy Porreca; five sons, Nicholas Porreca, Warren, Zachary Porreca (Jayda), and Robert, Jacob and Alan Porreca, all of Sharon; her mother, Elizabeth Yingling, Sharon; a brother, Alan Yingling (Amanda) Sharon; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Yingling.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, October 29, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 1090 E. State St. Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Service will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.