Amy Marks, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Marks, 95, a lifelong Farrell resident, passed away at 8:51 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.



Mrs. Marks was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Ann (Kachic) Kaliney.

She attended the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School and was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High School.



Amy earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics and early childhood development from Penn State University.

She taught at Farrell High School for two years and later served as a substitute teacher for many years.



A homemaker, she also devoted much of her time to UPMC Hospital Auxiliary as a volunteer in its lobby shop. She began with the hospital when it opened as Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital and continued until the lobby shop closed a few years ago.



She was a member of the Italian Home in Farrell and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Amy was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.



Her husband, Arthur L. Marks, whom she married Dec. 27, 1947, passed away Feb. 5, 2014.



She is survived by a daughter, Karen Kollar, of Clark; a son, David Marks and his wife Mary, of Plano, Texas; four grandchildren, Christine Yoder and her husband Michael; Matt Kollar and his wife Eve; Robert Marks and Daniel Marks; and five great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents and husband, Amy was preceded in death by two sisters, Carleen Warren (Ronald) and Josephine Kaliney; and a son-in-law, Glenn Kollar.



The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Lymphoma Society.

Calling Hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 in J. BRADLEY MCGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial: 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.