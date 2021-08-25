Amy Lynn Snyder, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Lynn Snyder, 42, of New Castle passed away Monday morning, August 23, 2021.

Amy was born March 10, 1979, in New Castle, a daughter of Mark and Jeanne (Wiley) Snyder.

A 1997 graduate of New Castle High School, she completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications at Clarion University.

Amy’s greatest joy in life was being a mother to her beloved daughter, Marley Jean Martello, who survives at home.

During her younger years, she was an exceptional softball player and competed on several championship teams. Amy was a lifelong fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Pirates, and especially enjoyed attending the Bucco’s games with family and friends. An avid reader, she had a passion for all genres of writing with a special appreciation for the Harry Potter novels, which she shared with her daughter, Marley. One of their favorite memories together was visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

In addition to her daughter and parents, Amy is survived by her companion, Greg Martello, of New Castle; three sisters, Jennifer (Norman) Lloyd, Jessica (Craig) Montgomery; Carrie (Nicholas) Hazi, all of New Castle and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Amy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Velva and Jack Hildebrand; and Frank Wiley; and paternal grandparents, Geraldine and William Snyder.

All services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.