SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amanda L. Sennett, 40, of Sharpsville, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in UMPC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Amanda was born on June 14, 1982, in Sharon, a daughter of James Michael and Sandy (Swegal) Stefanowicz and attended Sharpsville High School.

She was a longtime employee of McDonald’s at the State Street location in Hermitage. More recently, Amanda was employed at the former Charlie’s Specialties, Hermitage; Wilson’s Excavating, New Wilmington; and Polaris Windows and Doors, Austintown, Ohio.

She loved doing crafts and was a talented painter and sculptor. Amanda also found joy in baking.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Sennett, Jr., whom she married on March 14, 2003; a daughter, Alyssa Sennett, Masury, Ohio; a son, Dominic Sennett, Sharpsville; her mother, Sandy Stefanowicz, Sharpsville; her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Teresa Sennett, Masury; a sister, Amy Stefanowicz, Brookfield, Ohio; a brother, Matthew Stefanowicz, Sharpsville; a brother-in-law, William Sennett, Greenville; and four nieces and nephews, Alex Stefanowicz, Jonathan Sennett, Noelle Fakner and Joslynn Sennett.

Amanda was preceded in death by her father.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, February 10, 2023 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.