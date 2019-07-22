Alvin Richard Tonks, Sharpsville, PA – obit

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin Richard Tonks, 93, of Sharpsville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Tonks was born May 8, 1926, in Sharon, a son of the late Alvin Russell and Fern Agnes (Gribble) Tonks.

He was a 1944 graduate of Sharon High School

Following high school, Alvin enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served in the air corp division as a navigator and radio operator.

Following his honorable discharge he was a sales representative for National Life Insurance Company and sold Mack Trucks. Later, he was employed at Ajax Magnathermic Corporation, Warren, Ohio, where he retired as a foreman and inspector. Alvin was also the president of Ajax Credit Union. Once he retired he worked part time at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Sharon, as a funeral assistant.

Alvin was a member of the South Pymatuning Community Church. He loved children and taught Sunday school at his former church.

He loved to travel especially when his grandchildren accompanied him. Alvin was a skilled woodworker and made numerous pieces of furniture. He also enjoyed being outside and gardening.

He married the love of his life, Norma B. Lewis on June 24, 1950. She went home to her Lord and Saviour on May 27, 2014.

He is survived by a daughter, Sandra Ague and her husband, Ray, of S. Pymatuning Township; a son, Kevin Tonks of Sharpsville; two grandchildren, Jamie English and her husband, Jeremy and Christopher Ague; three great-grandchildren, Kiera Ague and Brooke and Aidan English; a brother, Terry Flaugher and his wife, Mary, of Sharon; a sister-in-law, Peg Tonks of Hilliard, Ohio and a brother-in-law, Bill Juranovich of Sharon.

In addition to his parents and wife, Alvin was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Frantz and a brother, Harold Tonks.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org

A memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, PA 16150, with Rev. David Searle, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.