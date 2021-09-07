Alma Jean Kenny, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alma Jean Kenny, 89, of Enon Valley passed away early Saturday evening, September 4, 2021, in her residence.

On January 29, 1932, she and her sister were born to Robert and Mary Alice (Eakman) Musgrave, becoming the first set of twins born in Sewickley Hospital.

In addition to caring for her family and their home, Alma worked alongside her husband, Bob, in the management and operation of the Kenny Family Farm.

Her husband of 68 years, Robert F. Kenny, whom she married September 24, 1952, survives at home on the farm.

Alma is a member of Westfield Presbyterian Church, Mt. Jackson, where she served as an ordained elder and deacon. Additionally, she was supportive of various church women’s groups and activities.

A 60-year member of Westfield Grange, she was an integral part of the woman’s group activities. Alma was also an active member of the Jersey Cattle Associations, the Farm Bureau and participated in various card clubs.

Alma was a renowned cook, not only serving her family and her farm family but also extended her generosity to others. It was not unusual to find her in charge of a church or civic dinner, or including non-family members for holiday meals. Alma was an artist at heart. She enjoyed decorating her home, oil painting, crafting with her grandchildren and hand sewing projects, especially piecing quilts. Upon their high school graduation, each grandchild received a quilt that was handmade with love by Alma. She actively followed her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives and always looked forward to hearing from them.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Marian (Greg) Spieker of Enon Valley and Marlene (Scott) Mitcheltree of New Castle; a son, Glenn (Lisa) Kenny of Cochranton, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Jason and David Spieker, Joshua, Nathan, Tyler and Spencer Kenny, Rachel and Clayton Kenny and Amanda and Rhonda Mitcheltree; five great-grandchildren and her twin-sister, Alice Lampman of Erie, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by a son, Don Kenny; a sister, Virginia Schuster and a brother, Norman Musgrave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Westfield Cemetery Fund, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road, New Castle, PA 16102.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Her husband, Bob, would appreciate porch visits and phone calls from family, friends and neighbors.

A private graveside will be held at Westfield Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Jackson, with Rev. Bobby Griffith and Rev. David Clark, co-officiating. Interment will be in Westfield Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Jackson.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.