Allan Francis Hollern, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Allan Francis Hollern, 68, of Farrell passed away early Monday morning, August 23, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Allan was born January 27, 1953, in Sharon, a son of Donald “Archie” and Jean (Hollis) Hollern.

He attended Farrell High School and also completed his welding training at New Castle School of Trades.

A journeyman welder, he was a member of United Steel Worker’s Local 1016 and was originally employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant for many years. Allan retired from NLMK, Farrell, where he worked for 20 years.

Allan was of the Catholic faith.

He was a member of the Slovak Home, Farrell and the American Legion Post 432, Wheatland.

An outdoorsman, Allan loved fishing, snow skiing, hunting and boating. He also enjoyed swimming, water sports and playing bocce.

He is survived by his longtime loving companion, Sharon Fennell, Sharon; an aunt, Shirly, of Mercer and several cousins.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.