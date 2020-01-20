Alice Juranovich, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Juranovich, 86, of Sharon passed away peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020.

Mrs. Juranovich was born June 9, 1933, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Maurice and Arada (Ellis) Hall.

She was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School.

Alice married her high school sweetheart, the late Carl Juranovich in 1953 and they went on to enjoy a beautiful life together until his passing in 2016.

Alice always enjoyed working. She pursued a cosmetology career, opening her own business. Alice also worked for Westinghouse, Sharon and later held a long-term position with Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio.

She loved arts and crafts and became accomplished at painting, beading, card design and quilt making. Spending time on her cousin’s farm as a child was the start of her warm heart being filled with an overwhelming passion for animals. Kindness and compassion towards animals was a theme which she practiced throughout her life. Alice’s family meant everything to her. She showed her love by being there for them at every turn.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carla (Art) Poco and Karen Logan; six grandchildren, Megan, Katie, Michael, Alexandra, Gabrielle and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren, Trevon, Ariana, Laila, Giana, Chase, Elaina and Pierce; sisters-in-law, Dolores Juranovich and Betty (John) Raica and a brother-in-law, Bill Juranovich, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, LeeAnn Juranovich; a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Wood and two brothers, Thomas and Terry Hall.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral services will be private.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 21, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.