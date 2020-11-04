Alice Bell, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Bell of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 after a brief battle with Lymphoma.

Alice was a graduate of Sharon City Schools and Mercyhurst University.

She was a career educator, spending 26 years at Kennedy Catholic High School, where she took great pride in the relationships she built with her students.

Upon retirement, Alice immersed herself in her true passion–her six beautiful grandchildren. She was a dear confidant, cheerleader and “the chauffeur” to each of them.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bell, the former mayor of Sharon and Mercer County Commissioner and her parents, John Patrick and Nathalie O’Brien.

She is survived by a brother, John O’Brien (Margi) of Chagrin Falls; her children, Brien (Marianne) of Canton, Michigan, Barbara Kelly (Pat) of Heathrow, Florida and Chip (Stacy) of Bexley, Ohio and her grandchildren, Megan, James Patrick and Ryan Kelly and Ethan, Lauren and Natalie Bell. In addition to her two sisters-in-law, Cay Mack of Sharon and Sr. Bernadette Bell, RSM of Erie, Alice is survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pan Foundation (panfoundation.org), which helps to provide life saving medications to underinsured patients.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



