SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice “Ann” McKinney, 94, of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022.

Mrs. McKinney was born December 12, 1927, in Chicora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Francis “Frank” and Charlene (Higgins) Garber.

A 1945 graduate of Chicora High School, she then enrolled at the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, completing her Registered Nurse Certification upon graduation in May of 1948.

She began her nursing career at a local physician’s office in Chicora, Pennsylvania and later worked at Sharon Regional Hospital on a part-time basis following the birth of her six children.

A woman of deep faith, Ann was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where she actively volunteered with the church food pantry.

A selfless woman, Ann was a true matriarch who dedicated her life to caring for her husband, six children and even her parents, as their health declined in later years. Becoming a grandmother was one of the greatest joys of her life and she enjoyed every moment she was able to spend with her 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ann always looked forward to spending the winter in South Padre Island, Texas and also enjoyed swimming, cooking and baking.

Ann will be remembered for her kindness, intelligence and humor but above all else, it was her endless love and willingness to help others that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Her beloved husband of 74 years, Wesley E. McKinney whom she married February 7, 1948, survives at home in Sharon.

Ann is also survived by six children, Steven McKinney (Sherry), of Sacramento, Californa, Leslie McKinney Norko (Alex) of Centreville, Virginia, Jeffrey McKinney (Lili) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Bill McKinney (Jan) of Sharon, John McKinney (Shelia) of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Patrick McKinney (Jessica) of Orlando, Florida; a brother, Richard Garber of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildren, Scott McKinney, Stephanie McKinney, Charlie Norko, Marissa Norko Connor, Megan McKinney Rose, Patrick McKinney, Christian McKinney, Breanne McKinney Stephan, Caitlin McKinney Gavin, Kelly McKinney, Kevin McKinney, Anna McKinney, Julie McKinney, Sean McKinney, Ryan McKinney and Molly McKinney and 11 great-grandchildren, Aiden and Addison McKinney, Juliette, Camille and Wesley Connor, Maren McKinney, Maximus Rose, Cassandra and Nathaniel Stephan, Lenora McKinney and Eloise Gavin.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1 in St. Joseph Church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant. An hour of reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass in the Gathering Room of the church.

Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

