Alfred M. Dickson, Jr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred M. Dickson, Jr., 81, formerly of N. Third St, Greenville, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, in Nugents Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hermitage.

Mr. Dickson was born March 17, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Alfred M. and Marion (Zulauf) Dickson, Sr.

He was a 1958 graduate of Warrendale (PA) High School.

He retired in 2006 from the Wheatland Tube Company where he worked for 35 years.

He enjoyed collecting trains, singing karaoke and spending time with family and friends. He also had a passion for antique cars.

His wife, the former Cynthia L. Thomas, whom he married July 16, 1984 passed away May 14, 2010.

He is survived by a son, Erik Dickson and his girlfriend Maggie Miller, of Greenville; a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Dickson, of Springfield, Tennessee and a grandson, Lincoln Milo Dickson, of Greenville.

In addition to his parents and wife, Alfred was preceded in death by an aunt, Edith Zulauf; and a cousin, Marion Pratt.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Stray Haven, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday September 7, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

There is no funeral service.

Interment:Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Wexford, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.