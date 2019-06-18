Alexander Rossetti Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Rossetti, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. He was 94.

Mr. Rossetti was born March 18, 1925, in Washington County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Croce and Adeline (Cenci) Rossetti.

He was a 1943 graduate of Sharon High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II aboard the USS Burns, which was one of the most highly decorated ships in the South Pacific.

He retired in 1990 from The Sharon Herald where he was employed as a printer for 48 years.

A devout Catholic, Alex was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council # 684, Sharon and was a past commander for the Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America.

An avid golfer, Alex participated in The Herald golf league for more than 50 years and many other golf leagues during his retirement.

He was a member of the American Legion, Post # 299, Sharon.

Surviving is his wife of 71 years, the former Norma DiCristofaro, whom he married May 1, 1948; a son, Mark A. Rossetti and his wife, Lois, of Norwalk, Connecticut; a daughter, Marsha M. Hanna and her husband, Gary, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Benjamin (Sierra), Jared, Corey (Jenna), Evan (Michelle), Chad and Angela Hanna and Matthew and Amy Rossetti and two great-granddaughters, Riley and Sky.

Besides his parents, Alex was preceded in death by two sisters, Camille Crill and Jacqueline Boca.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage, with military honors rendered by the Sharon Honor Guard.

