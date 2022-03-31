SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alex Rueberger, 78, of Sharpsville, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Rueberger was born June 19, 1943, in Klosterdorf, Ukraine, a son of the late Peter and Anna Marie (Fuchs) Rueberger.

He was a 1962 graduate of Sharon High School.

Upon completion of his education, he served in the U.S. Army. While serving he attended optical school and fitted soldiers for glasses.

Following his honorable discharge, Alex began his 33-year career at the former Sawhill Tubular Division of Armco, Sharon.

Alex was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville.

He loved his grandchildren deeply and took great pride in his gardens. He also enjoyed camping, going to the casino and watching horse racing.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Costello, whom he married August 5, 1967; three sons, Michael (Joan Marie) Rueberger of West Middlesex, Brian (Michelle Busse) Rueberger of Hermitage and Bob (Barbara Zupan) Rueberger of Sharpsville; five grandchildren, Alex “AJ”, Ryan, Brian and Bryson Rueberger and Madison Busse; a sister, Rosa Schibli of Hermitage; a special little buddy, Easton Lavanish and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by four brothers, Alois, Peter, John and Robert Rueberger.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org.

In keeping with Alex’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

