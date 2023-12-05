SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alex Parimuha, 94, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 3, 2023, following a short illness.

Alex was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 24, 1929, and was a member of St. Johns Orthodox Church in Hermitage.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a devoted active member of the Hickory VFW Honor Guard, Post 6166 in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Alex retired after 45 years of employment with Sawhill Tubular Division in Wheatland, and later moved to Ormond Beach, Florida in 2016.

Alex enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and helping his son-in-law, Jimmy Hull, at his seafood business in Ormand Beach. Above all, he loved being with his family and friends. Al was loved by his family, children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be sadly missed by his family.

Al is survived by his loving daughters, Sandy Lear and Denise Hull (James); three grandchildren, Michelle Cavanaugh (Brian), Meredith Stein (Jeff), and Shana Lear; five great-grandchildren, Olivia Stein, Kennedy Cavanaugh, Avery Cavanaugh, Abel, and Annie Stein.

He was preceded in death by his brothers; John, Andrew, Mike, Eddie & sister, Mary.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 7, 2023, with a Panachida service being held at 6:45 p.m., all in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 8, 2023 in St. John Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. David Mastroberte, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland Alabama, West Middlesex and Farrell VF Honor Guard.

Interment will follow in St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

