SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta Louise Kostra, 89, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at 10:15 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Alberta was born in Wheatland on May 20, 1932, to the late Thomas and Stella (Broses) Shupienis.

She was a 1950 graduate of Farrell High School.

Alberta was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon.

In her early years, she worked at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. Later, she was employed as the manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Sharon, until her retirement in 1997.

On January 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to William Kostra. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2000.

Besides her parents and husband, Alberta was preceded in death by a son, James Kostra; a brother, Thomas Shupienis, Jr. and two sisters, Blanche Vranich and Jean Fill.

She is survived by two sons, William Kostra and his wife Debbie, Transfer, and Kenneth Kostra, Brookfield, Ohio; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including Terry Fill and Melissa Adams, with whom she was very close to.

The family would like to express special appreciation for the care she received at Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill St., Sharon PA 16146.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, and keeping with Alberta’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.