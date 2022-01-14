MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Wilson Shollenberger, Sr., 77, of Mercer, passed away January 12, 2022, in his residence of natural causes.

Mr. Shollenberger was born November 27, 1944 in Greenville, a son of the late John and Alice (Anthony) Shollenberger.

He was a graduate of Commodore Perry High School.

Albert retired from Mercer County Career Center after 20 years.

Albert was a family man. He was a jokester and enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing with his family, or alone at his favorite spot, known as Flat Rock. He was loved by all that knew him.



Albert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Audrey, whom he married July 9, 1968.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children; Albert Jr, Kenneth, Karen and Melinda; a sister, Evelyn; a sister-in-law, Hilda and his favorite sister-in-law, Dorothy, all of Mercer County.

He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins, that thought of him as a second father.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his step-mom, Lola and a brother, John Walter.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon, Monday, January 17, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania.

