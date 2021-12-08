GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Richard Puntureri, 90, formerly of Grove City, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, following a brief illness.

Mr. Puntureri was born August 24, 1931, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph Samuel Puntureri and Eva Marie (Gallo) Puntureri.

A 1949 graduate of Grove City High School, Albert was also an alumnus of Grove City College, earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Chemical Engineering. He later completed his Master’s in Business Administration at Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts.

A decorated veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era.

Prior to starting his own business, Albert worked as a sales manager for the Diamond Shamrock Corporation.

Founder of Interstate Chemical Co., Inc., Albert has served as the company president and chief executive officer since its creation in 1968. An entrepreneur and visionary, he applied the work of his graduate degree thesis to build the foundation of his thriving family business which currently has 10 locations nationwide. A leader and mentor to many, Albert was a war veteran and the son of Italian immigrants who rose from the coal mines of Western Pennsylvania to the heights of success in life and business.

Well respected throughout the chemical distribution industry, Albert was seen as a gentleman of the industry with unparalleled passion, energy and devotion to his work. Within his own company, Albert served as an inspiration and valuable mentor to many. He was known for his exceptional leadership and willingness to step-up for anyone in need, often from behind the scenes to avoid any unwanted notoriety or attention. Although a firm and steadfast boss, he believed in fairness and was dedicated to supporting his employees and their families.

Albert attended the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

A founding member of the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), Albert held various positions within the organization over his years of service.

With a lifelong passion for philanthropy, community and education, Albert supported many organizations, programs and educational institutions throughout his life. He served on the boards of Bashline and Grove City Hospitals, as well as two boards within the Community Foundation: Shenango Valley Foundation Board and the Corporate Board of Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH. He was also a devoted supporter of veteran’s organizations and first responders.

Albert was a longtime supporter of Catholic, Secondary and Higher Education, and believed in making education accessible to all, especially those in need. Albert served as a benefactor to Kennedy Catholic High School, Grove City College and most notably Slippery Rock University, from which he received an honorary Doctorate Degree of Science.

A devout Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Albert’s love for the team was unmatched. He attended every home game since 1970, as well as every Superbowl they played in. He was also an avid golfer, successful youth wrestler, and talented gin card player. Additionally, he enjoyed completing crossword and sudoku puzzles.

A reliable and dear friend to the business world and his community, Albert had an innate ability to make those around him feel valued, especially his family. Even with his mother being one of 13 children and his father being one of nine, he remained close to many cousins and had a keen interest in family history and genealogy.

His wife, Judith Ann (Locnikar) (George) Puntureri, whom he married in July of 2004, survives at home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Patricia L. Coates (James), Hermitage; and Kristen A. Calarco (Joseph), Eagle Vail, Colorado; two sons, Joseph Scott Puntureri (Tracy) Erie, Pennsylvania and Charles “Chip” Michael Puntureri, Indian Shores, Florida; a sister, Genevieve Perry, Grove City; a brother, Rocco Puntureri, Windber, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Matthew Calarco, James Coates, Grant Coates, Emma Calarco, Ava Coates, Joseph Puntureri and Giovanni Alberto Puntureri and his former spouse, Patricia Lee (Clark) Puntureri.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by two sisters, Teresa Puntureri and Stella Stanzione; and two brothers, Samuel and Vincent Puntureri.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shenango Valley Foundation, 7 W State St #301, Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.