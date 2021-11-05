Albert M. Seladi, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert M. Seladi, 69, of Sharon passed away early Thursday morning, November 4, 2021, following an extended illness.

Mr. Seladi was born November 2, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late Albert and Margaret (Aszalos) Seladi.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1971 graduate of Sharon High School and attended Thiel College, Greenville and Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus.

Albert had a long and successful career in consumer electronic sales and worked for several retailers throughout the Shenango Valley. Later in life, he drove bus for Watson’s, Jefferson Township and Anderson Coach, Greenville.

Albert was a lifelong member of the former Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, a Hungarian congregation and was currently a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, both Sharon, where he sang in the choir and volunteered with the church’s food pantry.

With a lifelong passion for music and singing, Albert was active in the Penn-Ohio Singers and also sang in the Transitional Care Unit at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by a daughter, Audrae Roberts (Jonathan), Ludlow, Kentucky; a sister, Christine Yeagley (David) of Garrettsville, Ohio; two nieces and his longtime companion, Sheila Kretser, with whom he made his home in Sharon and their cat, Chloe.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Episcopal Community Services, C/O St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146; or an animal advocacy agency of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 8, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, in St. John’s Episcopal Church, with Rev. Dr. Adam Trambley, presiding.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

