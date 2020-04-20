Albert Lawrence Eiseman, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Lawrence Eiseman, 92, of Sharon, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer.

Mr. Eiseman was born May 26, 1927, at home in Shippenville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lawrence Max and Florence Anna (Licht) Eiseman.

He honorably served in the U.S. Navy, during WWII, aboard the USS Caloosahatchee.

Albert worked his adult life as a mechanic. He was employed at the former, Wein Motors, Sharon, and the former Jim Sarvis Dodge and Varley’s Dodge City, both in Hermitage.

Albert was a member of the Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene.

He had a passion for vehicles, especially classic cars. Albert was extremely proud of his 1969 AMC Javelin, which he personally restored. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing with his children, woodworking and remodeling his home.

His first wife, the former Irene Lucille Cotterman, whom he married November 16, 1957, passed away August 19, 1961.

He is survived by his second wife, the former Mary Mae Webster, whom he married June 30, 1962; daughters, Deborah Nowaczynski-Rowland and her husband, Pat, of Champion, Ohio, Debra Eiseman-Biro of Sharpsville and a granddaughter he raised, Amy Nowaczynski-Ansinger and her husband, Migel Macias; two sons, Charles R. Nowaczynski of Farrell and Richard J. Eiseman, Sr. of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Richard Eiseman, Jr., Jennifer Biro, Courtney Biro-Cavanaugh and her husband, Shaun, Kelli and Zackary Ansinger; a great-grandchild, Lucy Slaven and two sisters, Patricia Bickel and Monica Summerville and her husband, Max.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Albert was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Nowaczynski-Mesaros; two sisters, Wanda Boal and Mary Jo Ann Shaul; two brothers, Reginald Eiseman and Paul Eiseman and his wife, Martha and a brother-in-law, Gordon Bickel, Sr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene, 804 West Ridge Avenue, Sharon, PA 16150.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 21, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.