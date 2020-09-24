Albert E. Klaric, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Klaric, Sharon, passed away at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a short illness in UPMC Horizon Greenville. He was 79.

Mr. Klaric was born December 18, 1940, in Sharon, a son of Peter Klaric and Edith Parker Klaric.

He was raised in Brookfield and attended Brookfield High School before getting his GED.

Al worked as a welder for 20 years at National Castings, Sharon. He was also a roofer on the side and he loved it.

He enjoyed tinkering on different things especially fixing and figuring out clocks.

He was a member of the Army Reserves.

Al was first and foremost a family man. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He would do anything for his family.

Al married Maria Negrea Klaric, on September 26, 1959 and they made a home and raised a family together for the past 60 years. They never spent a night apart.

Al is survived by Maria at home; a daughter, Teri Tarr and her husband, Bill, Warren, Ohio; two sons, Albert Klaric and his wife, Lynda, Venice, Florida and Frank Klaric and his wife, Missy, Sharon; seven grandchildren, Zach and his wife, Rachel, Dylan and his girlfriend, Trisha McCutchen and Tyler Stanton and his girlfriend, Cassie Mattix Ainsley and Camille Klaric and Destiny and A.J. Klaric; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Jackson, Adam and Ryan Stanton; two sisters, Loretta McClurg and her husband, Wendell, Cortland, Ohio and Frances Peters and her husband, Bill, Transfer; a brother, Gary Klaric, Hubbard and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronn and four brothers, Terry, Frank, Joseph and Bill.

The family suggests memorial donations in Al’s name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m., until the time of the service Monday, September 28, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

